Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 13 (ANI): A man of Nepali origin was killed after a fire broke out in a shed in Kullu, officials informed on Monday.

The incident happened at a shed near the LIC Complex in Sarwari, Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | #StockMarket Indices Traded Weak Today Ahead of the Inflation Date to Be Announced. #BSE … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

The deceased has been identified as Jeet Ram (85 years), who got burnt alive in the fire.

The fire department reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The officials have taken the deceased's body into possession, and the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Also Read | 'LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran Alive', Claims Tamil Leader Pazha Nedumaran.

Further investigation is underway in the matter, the officials said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)