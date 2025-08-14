Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): A sudden flash flood hit Hojis Lungpa Nala in Kinnaur on Wednesday evening. The site was an active road construction zone under CPWD towards Gangthang Bralam.

The flood was triggered by a cloudburst in the higher reaches of the Rishi Dogri Valley. The strong flow of water swept away a bridge across the Sutlej River and left one person injured, as per the Indian Army.

The Indian Army stepped in to help, deployed its New Generation Equipment to assist in this operation, which included the Logistics Drone High Altitude (LDHA) system to ferry essential items, including eatables, coconut water across the floodwaters to help sustain the stranded individuals through the night.

Army personnel also guided civilians to safer locations on higher ground and evacuated the injured person to the Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo.

Meanwhile, in Shimla, two cars were damaged near IGMC Hospital after a mudslide caused by heavy rainfall.

Landslides have also been reported at several other locations in the city, adding to the disruption caused by the bad weather.

Kullu District Collector Torul S Ravish said two cloudbursts hit Kullu district, leading to a sudden rise in water levels and prompting swift evacuations in affected areas.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Torul S Ravish said, "Today, cloudbursts occurred at two locations in Kullu. The first was near Bagi Bridge above Bhimdwari, where a sudden rise in water level was reported. The administration swiftly evacuated all downstream areas, preventing any loss of life. While the water level remains high, the final assessment of damage will take time."

Ravish said timely action by the administration prevented any loss of life, as residents in Bhimdwari, Gushaini, and downstream areas were moved to safety amid a yellow alert for August 14 and 15.

"The second incident took place near Pathar, causing a sharp increase in the water level of Tirthan Valley. Gushaini and downstream areas were immediately evacuated, with complete evacuation achieved in Gushaini. It is expected that downstream areas will also remain safe by the time the water reaches them. These incidents come as the district remains under a yellow alert on August 14 and 15. People are advised to take precautions, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay safe indoors," she added. (ANI)

