Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday greeted people of the state on the eve of Dussehra.

The governor highlighted how the Dussehra festival symbolises the victory of good over evil, as he hoped for the festival to be celebrated "with great enthusiasm throughout the state."

Also Read | 'Save Waqf Campaign' Postponed: AIMPLB Postpones Bharat Bandh Against Waqf Amendment Act, to Announce New Dates Soon.

The Chief Minister has also extended felicitations to the people of the State on this occasion and wished that the Dussehra festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in the lives of the people of the State.

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of devotees thronged various Shakti Peeths across Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Durga Ashtami.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Engineering Student Assaulted at Dandiya Event After Revealing His Name in Hyderabad.

State capital Shimla witnessed unique celebrations at the historic 200-year-old Kalibari Temple, where the local Bengali community performed rituals in a traditional style.

The temple, a cultural landmark of Shimla, drew large number of devotees, tourists, and residents of Bengali origin who organised Sandhi Puja, a ritual observed at the confluence of Ashtami and Navami. Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's wife, Sadhna Thakur, also visited the temple and joined the rituals. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)