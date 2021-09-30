Shimla, Sep 29 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will provide ex-gratia assistance of Rs 50,000 to the kin of each of those who succumbed to COVID-19, a state official said here on Wednesday.

The state government notified the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) of all the 12 districts as disbursement authority for the ex-gratia assistance, director-cum-special secretary of revenue-disaster management Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said.

Also Read | Ramleela, Durga Puja and Dussehra Celebrations Allowed in Delhi with Restrictions.

The notification has been issued with reference to the guidelines issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which recommended an amount of Rs 50,000 per deceased person including those involved in relief operations or associated in preparedness activities, subject to cause of death being certified as COVID-19.

The families concerned will submit their claims through a form issued by the state authority along with specified documents, including the death certificate that certifies the cause of death to be COVID-19, he added.

Also Read | India Ready to Expand Economic Partnership with US, Says Piyush Goyal.

The DDMA will ensure that the process of claim, verification, sanction, and the final disbursement of ex-gratia payment will be through a robust yet simple and people-friendly procedure, he added.

All claims must be settled within 30 days of submission of required documents and disbursed through Aadhaar-linked Direct Benefit Transfer procedures, he added.

A four-member Grievance Redressal Committee at the district level has also been constituted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)