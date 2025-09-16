Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): Heavy overnight rain lashed Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, causing major destruction in Dharampur town.

Mandi has been facing continuous rain since Monday night with the bus stand of Dharampur was flooded with water, police said

Also Read | Dehradun Cloudburst: Massive Flooding in Karligaad Rivulet After Continuous Rainfall, 1 Missing (Watch Videos).

Many buses and vehicles were swept away in the strong flow of water.

"Dharampur town was the worst affected as the Son Khad river suddenly swelled and took a furious form. Around midnight, floodwaters gushed into the bus stand, submerging several state-run buses and sweeping away others along with dozens of private vehicles including cars, bikes, and scooters," DCP Dharampur Mandi said.

Also Read | Noel Tata's Proposal To Split Tata Sons' Top Role Stalls Amid Trustee Opposition As They Push for N Chandrasekaran's Third Term.

No human casualties have been confirmed so far, though one person is reported missing and authorities are still verifying the report, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, debris has entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive.

The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground.

Houses and shops near the riverbank were inundated, forcing residents to climb to rooftops for safety. A hostel housing nearly 150 students was also flooded, but all students managed to move to the upper floors. Police and rescue teams, led by DSP Sanjeev Sood, carried out overnight rescue operations.

Debris has entered many homes and shops, and damage to vehicles is extensive. The water level of the Son Khad is now receding, while police and administration continue to assess the situation on the ground.

Himachal Pradesh's monsoon devastation has claimed 404 lives since June 20, with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirming on Sunday that 229 deaths occurred in rain-related incidents and 175 in road accidents, as per SDMA report on Monday.

According to the cumulative loss report issued by the SDMA, rain-induced fatalities were triggered by landslides, flash floods, drowning, electrocution, lightning, and house collapses. District-wise, Mandi reported 37 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra (34), Kullu (31), Chamba (28), and Shimla (23), placing them among the worst-affected districts.

Road accident deaths during the same period were also significant, with Mandi and Solan recording 24 each, Chamba 22, and Kangra 21. The authority noted that slippery conditions, blocked highways, and unstable slopes contributed to the spike in accidents during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The SDMA further reported extensive losses to infrastructure and property across the hill state. The cumulative economic loss has been estimated at Rs. 4,48,905.58 lakh (Rs. 4,489 crore). Public property accounted for the heaviest share of the damage, with key sectors such as roads, drinking water supply, power distribution, education, health, and rural development hit severely.

Housing and agriculture have also borne severe damage. A total of 1,616 houses were completely destroyed, while 8,278 sustained partial damage. Crops spread over 29,000 hectares were lost, alongside horticultural losses affecting nearly 1.38 lakh hectares. In the livestock sector, 2,094 animals and 26,955 poultry birds perished. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)