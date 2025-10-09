Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Shyam Bhagat Negi as the Additional Chief Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

Negi, a 1990-batch IPS officer, has been appointed with immediate effect, according to an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel on Wednesday.

The notification, issued on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, states that Negi's services have been placed at the disposal of the Department of Personnel for the new assignment in the public interest.

"On the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the posting of Shri Shyam Bhagat Negi. IPS (HP:1990), whose services have been placed at the disposal of Department of Personnel, as Additional Chief Secretary (Social justice & Empowerment) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, with immediate effect, in the public interest," the notification read.

The same notification also cancels the earlier posting order of Abhishek Trivedi, IPS of the 1996 batch, who had been appointed as Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment) through an order dated September 30, 2025. The cancellation has been made with immediate effect.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is further pleased to cancel the posting order of Shri Abhishek Trivedi, IPS (HP:1996), as Secretary (Social Justice & Empowerment) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Shimla, issued vide this department's notification of even number dated September 30, 2025, with immediate effect, in the public interest," the notification further stated.

The order, signed by Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, directs all concerned departments and officers to ensure compliance. Copies of the notification have been sent to the Establishment Officer, Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, and other senior officials in the state administration for information and necessary action.

With this reshuffle, the state government has effected a key change in the Social Justice & Empowerment Department, which oversees major welfare and empowerment programmes in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

