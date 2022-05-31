Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contribution to the state in the development works.

The Chief Minister said, "Himachal Pradesh is able to do developmental work because of Prime Minister's help."

Today, PM Modi visited Shimla on the occasion of the completion of eight years of the BJP-led Central government.

He released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister that he chose Himachal Pradesh for this event. I am happy with the way the state has received the help from Prime Minister. We were able to do the developmental work here because of PM Modi."

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister has a close relationship with the people of Himachal. Today, it was witnessed how people are connected to him emotionally.

PM Modi has also mentioned that the state did a great job in covering the first dose of vaccination and its management during the pandemic, Thakur further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete eight years at the Centre on May 30, which the party plans to celebrate from May 30 to June 14 at a grand level across the country by holding various events. (ANI)

