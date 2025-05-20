Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A delegation of Tharonk village of Kotkhai area of Shimla district called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday and demanded to take up the matter of imposing a complete ban on import of Turkish apples immediately with the Union Government.

They also thanked the Chief Minister for implementing various measures to benefit the apple growers, such as the adoption of Universal Cartons and the purchasing of apples on a weight basis.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Hit With Sex Scandal: DMK Sacks Worker After Wife Accuses Him of Torture, Grooming Girls for Sex With Politicians.

The delegation also apprised him of their various demands, and the Chief Minister assured them that he would consider them sympathetically.

They demanded the construction of a link road from Koku nallah to Gharok and a drinking water supply scheme from Katch nallah to Gharok to benefit the people residing in these areas. They also invited the Chief Minister to visit the area.

Also Read | Will Ladki Bahin Yojana Get Scrapped? Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Responds.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to prepare DPRs for both projects immediately.

MLAs Sanjay Awasthy and Vivek Sharma, Principal Advisor Media to Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, and former MLA Bamber Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh demanded a complete ban on the import of Turkish apples.

A joint delegation of fruit growers and farmers, led by Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch Convener Harish Chauhan, submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and President through the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Chauhan expressed deep anger over Turkey's support to Pakistan, particularly during Operation Sindoor. "Turkey is an ally of our enemy nation. It supported Pakistan during a critical time when India was fighting against Pakistan. At the same time, back in February 2023, when a devastating earthquake hit Turkey, the Government of India helped them on humanitarian grounds. In return, Turkey stabbed us in the back by aiding Pakistan," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)