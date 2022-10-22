Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 22 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Friday filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Shimla rural Constituency and expressed confidence to win the election.

The youngest Congress legislator Singh is hopeful to win the elections and wants to fulfil his father's dream to make Shimla Rural the best Assembly segment in the state.

"I have filled the nomination from Shimla Rural for the second time with the blessings of the people. I would like to tell you that being in opposition, I was able to do the development works of 100 Crore rupees," he said.

"I would like to fulfill the dream of my father late Raja Virbhadra Singh Ji who wanted to make Shimla rural the best assembly segment in the state. Under his leadership we were able to do the development of 1500 Crore rupees here," said Vikramaditya Singh.

He said the Congress party had assured ten guarantees including providing employment, implanting Old Pension Schemes to employees and many other issues.

He said people are not happy with the policies of the BJP government and they want to change the government and elect Congress in power.

"As unemployment is the major issue, I have assured people in my constituency of 5000 jobs. People of the state will elect Congress government in the state. We will implement our ten assurances which include giving 1500 rupees to women as security of a job," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate Ravi Mehta said that he would contest against the Congress party and would win the assembly seat for the party to contribute to the formation of a government for the second consecutive time.

"I am happy today to file a nomination from Shimla rural constituency. This battle will be a battle between the state Congress leadership and me as a small party worker because the Congress candidate is an MLA and son of the state Congress Chief here. This assembly seat is important as BJP will win this constituency after 20 years, because people want to repeat the BJP government in the state. People want to vote for BJP under the leadership of Jai ram Thakur for the development done during the five years of government in the state," Ravi Mehta said after filing his nomination.

Earlier on Wednesday, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur filed a nomination from his traditional seat of Seraj in Mandi district for the assembly polls in the state. After filing his nomination, Jai Ram Thakur sought the support of the people and said the residents of Seraj will again create history.

The Chief Minister has expressed confidence that BJP will emerge victorious in the next month's assembly polls and said that the state has seen development in every sector over the past five years.

The BJP released the first list of 62 candidates on Wednesday. The state has 68 assembly seats. The BJP won 44 seats in the previous assembly polls while Congress won 21 seatsHimachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, while the counting of the votes will be done on December 8. (ANI)

