Shimla, Apr 29 (PTI) Twenty-two more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the fatality count to 1,429 on Thursday, while 1,096 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 94,985, a senior official said.

According to Special Health Secretary Nipun Jindal, there are 16,041 active cases in the state.

As many as 1,109 coronavirus patients have recuperated from the infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 77,444, he said. PTI DJI

