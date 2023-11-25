Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Cabinet Minister in Himachal Pradesh and Chairman of the Himachal Tourism Board, RS Bali on Saturday announced a series of transformative initiatives in Kangra aimed at enhancing cultural and recreational facilities in the region.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Mata Brajeshwari Public Library in the Joint Office Building in Kangra.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Election 2023: 'Muslim Reservations' in State 'Unconstitutional' and Insult to Dr BR Ambedkar, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Bali emphasised the importance of cultivating a reading culture, announcing plans to establish library rooms in every senior secondary school across the state.

Expressing his appreciation for the initiative, Bali commended SDM Kangra Somil Gautam for the construction of the Mata Brajeshwari Public Library.

Also Read | International Air Passenger Traffic Hit Highest Level Post COVID-19 Pandemic on November 24, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

He also highlighted the critical role of a conducive environment in shaping the aspirations of the youth, expressing gratitude for the efforts of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh in improving educational facilities in the state.

Bali also revealed plans to introduce digital libraries at various locations in the state, providing readers with access to a diverse collection of digital documents over the internet.

In a bid to enhance the recreational landscape, RS Bali announced a generous allocation of funds. Kangra is set to witness the development of a Rs 5 crore park and a selfie point worth Rs 30 lakh.

Additionally, the Tandon Club will undergo expansion with a grant of Rs 1.5 crore.

Recognising the aftermath of the Kangra flood, a sum of Rs 3 lakh was pledged for the channelization of drains, and directives were issued to provide designated spaces for street vendors.

Bali further shared plans for future collaborations with the Chief Minister, including discussions about building a complex on vacant land in Tehsil Chowk.

Welcoming the chief guest, Kangra Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Somil Gautam highlighted the pivotal role of public libraries in providing the youth with opportunities to shape their future.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including President of Youth Congress Kangra Ishant Chaudhary, former MLAs Surendra Kaku and Amit Verma, and Block Congress President Nageshwar Mankotiya, who addressed the gathering.

The event was attended by SDM Nagrota Wagwa Munish Sharma, Block Congress President Nageshwar Mankotiya, State General Secretary Ajay Verma, DSP Ankit Sharma, Municipal Council Vice President Suman Verma, Congress State Spokesperson Ashok Himachali, and BDC President Babita Sandhu.

Councillor Sanjeev Gupta, Temple Officer Neelam Kumari, Child Development Project Officer Vandana Katoch, Country Congress Committee Member Rajesh Raja, Youth Congress President Ishant Chaudhary, Video Tavinder Chanauriya, State Congress Committee Member Nishu Mogra, Executive of Nagrota Bagwan Officer Kanchan Bala, Rita Mankotia, BDC member Kanta Saroch, along with officers, employees, and workers from various departments, were also present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)