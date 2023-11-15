Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 15 (ANI): Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Union Bank of India (UBI) A Manimekhalai presented a cheque of Rs 1.52 crore for the disaster relief fund to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday.

Expressing his gratitude to the bank for this noble cause, Chief Minister Sukhu said that in this time of disaster, this assistance will be of great help in providing relief to the affected people.

Also Read | Equity Investors Become Richer by Rs 3.29 Lakh Crore As Markets Rally Over 1%.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Secretary Home, A Jain and other senior officials of the bank were present on the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses amounting to Rs 8,679 crore since the onset of monsoon on June 24 till September 11.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Jyotiraditya Scindia a Short Man With High Arrogance, Says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra During Rally (Watch Video).

On August 14, a flash flood hit the Shiv temple in Summer Hill in Shimla and 20 people died in it.

As per data available with the State Disaster Management Authority since June 24 during the monsoon, so far 503 people died, 519 injured and 39 are still missing in the state.

Out of 503, a total of 147 people died due to floods and landslides and 356 died due to road accidents, drowning, fire and other reasons. 2941 houses were completely damaged, 12302 houses partially damaged, 421 shops and 7247 Cowsheds were also damaged due to floods and rain in the state in 169 incidents of landslides and 72 incidents of flash floods in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)