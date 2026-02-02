Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Baloch Voice for Justice has strongly condemned the enforced disappearance of retired Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Bakhsh Sajidi, his brother Naeem Sajidi, and Engineer Rafeeq Baloch, relatives of BNM Party Chairman Dr. Naseem Baloch. The trio was reportedly abducted during a pre-dawn raid in Hub Chowki, Balochistan.

In a statement shared on social media platform X, the organisation linked the abductions to the openly announced policy of collective punishment by Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti. "Targeting family members of political leaders is a clear act of collective punishment. It violates human dignity, basic rights, and civil liberties. Such actions are intended to intimidate and silence political dissent through fear and repression, "the statement said.

Also Read | Gabriela Rico Jimenez: Know Why the 2009 'They Ate Humans' Video of Mexican Model Is Going Viral After New Epstein Files Release.

The organisation further highlighted that collective punishment is prohibited under international law, including Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and is recognised as a crime under both international humanitarian and human rights law.

Baloch Voice for Justice demanded the immediate release of all abducted individuals and called on international human rights organisations to intervene and hold those responsible accountable.

Also Read | Donald Trump Shares 'Newsmakers of the Year 2025' Poster Featuring Himself and PM Narendra Modi (See Pic).

Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) is a Baloch human rights advocacy group, primarily active online, that works to document, condemn, and campaign against alleged enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and other human rights violations in Balochistan, a province in southwestern Pakistan. Through social media and its website, BVJ highlights cases in which Baloch civilians--particularly activists, students, and political workers--are reportedly detained by security forces without formal charges or information provided to their families.

Atrocities in Balochistan reflect long-standing human rights concerns arising from conflict between the state and Baloch nationalist movements. These include enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, torture, and unlawful killings. Ongoing militancy has further resulted in attacks on civilians, teachers, labourers, and infrastructure, deepening insecurity. Human rights organizations continue to call for accountability, adherence to the rule of law, and meaningful political dialogue to end the cycle of violence. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)