Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, on Tuesday flagged off 35 vehicles for use in disaster-affected areas of the state, expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state today would extend full support to relief and restoration work.

Speaking to reporters after the flag-off ceremony in Shimla, Singh said the vehicles, procured at a cost of about ₹3.5 crore, will aid PWD officials and field staff engaged in road restoration and rescue operations following widespread monsoon damage.

"Today (September 9), I am happy that these vehicles are being released at a time when rescue and restoration work is ongoing across the state. But I am also deeply saddened that during these operations, two of our PWD operators lost their lives in the line of duty. We stand with their families and will extend full support," the minister said.

Singh said the new vehicles will primarily be deployed in remote and difficult-to-reach subdivisions where PWD engineers earlier faced challenges due to a lack of transport facilities.

"Our proposal is to purchase 70 vehicles, but in the first phase, we have bought 35. These will be sent to sub-divisions where no departmental vehicles were available so that our junior engineers and SDOs can carry out their work more effectively," he added.

The minister said a three-hour online review meeting was held with PWD officials to monitor road clearance.

"Yesterday's (September 8) data shows 1,220 roads were still blocked. We have instructed the department to clear them on priority. Excavators, JCBs, and other machines are deployed in various districts, including on the Jhalori Jot-Aut-Luhri National Highway and the Chamba-Bharmaur National Highway, with engineers stationed every 10-15 km to ensure quick clearance," Singh said.

He noted that priority is being given to 100% blocked roads with no alternate connectivity, especially in apple-growing areas of Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts, where farmers are struggling to transport their produce.

PWD Minister Singh also appealed for Centra's support in relief and restoration work.

Calling the day "important for Himachal Pradesh" due to the PM Modi's visit, Singh said, "The Prime Minister calls Himachal his second home. I believe that in this hour of disaster, he will rise above party politics and extend complete cooperation to the state. We expect a special package for disaster-hit areas. The Chief Minister will brief him in Kangra, and I am confident of a positive outcome."

On Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar's indefinite hunger strike demanding adequate compensation for houses and land damaged by a national highway project, Singh said he had spoken to him and assured him that he would take up the matter with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

"People whose houses and land are being affected must be given proper compensation. This is a serious matter. It is the constitutional and democratic right of an elected MLA to raise the concerns of his people. I have also spoken to the Deputy Commissioner, the NHAI Project Director, and the Superintendent of Police. The issue must be resolved, and we stand with the affected people," he said.

The minister stressed the need for "cooperative federalism" in disaster response, urging both the Centre and the state to work together to address local concerns and ensure that rightful compensation reaches those who have suffered losses. (ANI)

