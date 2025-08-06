Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather warning at 6:30 AM today, forecasting light to moderate rainfall at most places in Himachal Pradesh, with a few spells of intense to very intense rainfall likely in the districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi over the next 3 to 4 hours.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Lahul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and Kullu districts.

Heavy and continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in Shimla, leading to the closure of most educational institutions in the district.

Authorities in six subdivisions--Chopal, Kumarsain, Rampur, Sunni, Jubbal, and Theog--have ordered the closure of all educational institutions, including government and private schools, colleges, ITIs, and Anganwadis, on August 6, under the Disaster Management Act to ensure the safety of children and prevent any untoward incidents.

In Chopal, Kumarsain, Rampur, Sunni, and Jubbal subdivisions, the decision was made in response to relentless rainfall since midnight.

Similarly, in the Theog sub-division, continuous heavy rainfall since the previous night prompted the closure of all educational institutions, with staff directed to follow standing government orders. The closures aim to mitigate risks amid the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Most of the districts in the state, including Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur institutions, are being closed as per development by the concerned SDMs in their respective sub-divisions.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway remains closed due to heavy rainfall and landslides between Mandi and Kullu.

Himachal Pradesh has reported a total of 194 deaths and a cumulative loss of over Rs 1,85,251.98 lakh during the monsoon season from June 20 to August 5 this year, according to a report by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The report, "Cumulative Statement Showing Damage During Monsoon Season-2025," details the significant human and property losses across the state.

According to the SDMA report, a total of 108 deaths were directly related to rain-triggered incidents. (ANI)

