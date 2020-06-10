India News | Himachal Reports 437 COVID-19 Cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh is 437.

The State Health Department said there were 184 active cases in the state, 237 patients have recovered and five persons have died.

It said 47655 persons have undergone test for COVID-19 and the result was negative in 46541 tests. The result is awaited for 677 tests. (ANI)

