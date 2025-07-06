Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) conducted a field visit to a village in Panchayat Jarode on Saturday to extend emergency assistance to residents in disaster-affected areas.

During the visit, the SDRF team surveyed the impacted areas and identified vulnerable individuals in urgent need of aid. Relief materials, including basic need kits and medical kits, were distributed to the affected families as part of the immediate response effort.

The team also assessed the medical conditions of several villagers and provided essential medicines on-site to those requiring immediate care.

As part of the outreach, SDRF personnel interacted with local residents to gather information about unmet needs and additional support requirements. These findings have been shared with the District Administration to ensure timely and continued relief measures.

Meanwhile, a team from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has arrived in Thunag, one of the worst-affected areas in the recent cloudburst that struck Mandi district. The personnel have initiated relief and rescue operations in multiple locations impacted by the disaster.

The ITBP team is working in coordination with the local administration and NDRF to clear debris, search for missing persons, and assist displaced families.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Mandi district administration to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing in the disaster-affected areas of the district, ensuring that relief reaches all those in need.

According to officials, the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and has assured that all necessary support will be provided by the State Government. A spokesperson of the State Government said that the Mandi administration had distributed 1,317 food kits having 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, one litre edible oil, one kg salt, one kg sugar, two kg pulses, 100 gm Haldi, 100 gm Mirch powder and 100 gram tea each among the affected families in the disaster hit areas.

He stated that 197 food kits were made available in Thunag, 69 in Janjehli, 1,000 in Bagsaid, 40 in Dharampur, and 11 in the Chauntra area of Mandi district. He said that 160 food kits had been sent for the Janjehli area and 176 kits for the Thunag area of the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district today for further distribution among the disaster-affected families.

He stated that 665 kits are still in stock and will be distributed as needed. (ANI)

