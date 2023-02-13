Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh University on Monday said it is considering a collaboration with the Slovak Academy of Sciences in the fields of life sciences, biotechnology, microbiology, physics, chemistry and other related disciplines, including Information Technology.

A delegation of three scientists of the Slovak Academy of Sciences, Professor Stanislav Kozman Lab, Professor Peter Barath and Professor Jaroslav Katrlik, visited the university here to explore academic and research collaborations, it said in a statement.

Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University Professor S P Bansal emphasized on the need for such international collaborations as per the requirements of the National Educational Policy (NEP-2020), the statement said.

The visiting scientists and the university officials deliberated upon the possible areas of collaboration on priority, and it was recommended that to move further in this direction, a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) be exchanged, it said.

A delegation led by Bansal will soon visit the institution in Slovakia to firm up the joint activity after exchange of the MoU.

