Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): The only woman driver in the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Seema Thakur, is now serving the people during the COVID-19 pandemic in the state capital Shimla.

She lives with her father, mother and brother here. She said she is proud to drive one of the buses in the 3,100-strong fleet of the HRTC. She is the lone woman driver among total 8,813 employees of HRTC. She felt happy to be a part of the team of frontline warriors amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"I am the first woman bus driver in the state of Himachal Pradesh. I joined HRTC as a driver on May 5, 2016. I am serving amid the COVID-19 period too. Doctors, nurses and police women are also serving right now. I feel I am fulfilling a similar kind of duty," said Seema.

"I feel happy to serve the people as a bus driver. I do have a constant fear when I enter home after my duty but we are trying to follow all precautions and guidelines. I would appeal to everyone that we need to practise self-discipline to keep ourselves safe from coronavirus," she added.

The local residents and commuters here are impressed with Seema's confidence and service towards citizens amid Covid-19 in the region.

"It is a proud moment and I feel happy that a young girl is serving the people during the times of COVID-19. She is a brave girl and the only woman driver in the region. I would tell others to come forward and serve humanity and make Himachal Pradesh a proud state," said Meena Adhikari, an elderly woman commuter in the bus.

During the COVID-19 crisis in the region and during the lockdown this young woman served the people by running special local bus here, after the state transport corporation decided to start buses with 100 per cent seating capacity. (ANI)

