Mathura, September 6: A baby boy was born to the wife of Air India Express co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar, who died in the Kozhikode plane crash last month. Megha Kumar, the bereaved wife, gave birth to the newborn at 3:16 pm today at a healthcare facility based in Mathura town of western Uttar Pradesh. Kozhikode Crash: Captain Deepak Sathe Survived Air Crash in 1990s, But Returned to Flying.

The child's birth has given a glimmer of hope to the bereaved family, which was left heartbroken ever since the 32-year-old Kumar died in the tragic plane accident on August 7. A family member while speaking to reporters said the child has come to them as a glimmer of hope.

The child's delivery took place at the Nayati Hospital in Mathura, where Megha was admitted on Saturday. The mother and the infant would remain in observation for next two days. Both are expected to be discharged by next week.

The newborn was stated to be "healthy" upon birth, weighing around 2.75 kg. The protocols were strictly followed by the hospital, in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, said a statement issued by the hospital chairperson.

The family, delighted by the child's birth, was grieving since the past one month as Kumar along with 19 others died after the AI Express flight returning from Dubai crash-landed in Kerala's Kozhikode.

The plane, returning with passengers from UAE under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the table-top runway at the Kozhikode airport. A team of officials has been formed to investigate the exact cause of the fatal accident.

