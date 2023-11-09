Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Responding to Himanta's 'Hamas in India' barb at Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the Assam Chief Minister is saying so to "increase his credit" in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was in Congress earlier. Now, he wants to prove himself there but in some time, he will get the sense. The country knows what Congress stands for and how it has helped the country prosper. What Himanta Biswa Sarma said, he is trying to increase his credit in the RSS and BJP. It's an unsuccessful effort and that's why he gave this statement," Nana Patole said speaking to ANI on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Assam Chief Minister said at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa that Rahul Gandhi did not say anything against the terror group Hamas, which killed over 1,000 people in Israel last month, fearing India's Hamas.

"Fearing India's Hamas, Rahul Gandhi did not say anything about Hamas," Himanta said.

"When Congress gets votes, 'Aurangzebs' get vitamins. If Congress wins, the Babars and Aurangzeb will start their atrocities on our people all over India. Congress won in Karnataka and Babars and Aurangzebs have got oxygen," he added.

Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that there is only one caste in India, Nana Patole said that if Modi is from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) he should advocate for a caste census.

"Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of caste census in the country. The Prime Minister should accept this. This is not Rahul Gandhi's demand but a result of the circumstances in the country. If the Prime Minister is from the OBC, then why did he not conduct the caste census," Patole said.

The Maharashtra Congress said that the Prime Minister's only strategy is to announce their 'jumlas' and attack the Gandhi family.

"You should show the records how much you have sold the country. Show us how you are related to Adani. You do not speak in the Parliament. The country knows that Congress is the way ahead. So you only announce your jumlas and attack the Gandhi family. Demonetisation was a black day for the country. This is the biggest scam the country has seen," Patole said. (ANI)

