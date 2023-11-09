Kolkata, November 9: In a surprising development, the interrogation process of the Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and party Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee was completed within a little more than an hour on Thursday.

“I was asked to appear personally with a set of documents. I have submitted a 5,500 page document to ED. Their officials said that they will take some time to examine the documents. After examining the documents if they feel it necessary they will call me again and I will come again,” he said after coming out of the ED office just little over an hour after his entry there at around 11 a.m.

He said that although his close associates and even his legal brains advised him to skip the summon Thursday, he decided to be physically present. “I always try to be high on moral grounds. I accumulated all the documents within a short span of just two days which I submitted on Thursday,” Banerjee said. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam Case: CBI Summons 344 People for Interrogation in Cash for Job Posting Case.

To recall, last time when he appeared at the ED office on September 13, he was questioned by the central agency sleuths for about ten hours. After coming out of the ED office that day he described the outcome of the marathon grilling as a big zero.

Commenting on reports that the Ethics Committee of Parliament has recommended strong actions against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Mahua Moitra in the 'cash for query case’, Banerjee said that he feels that Moitra is quite competent to fight her own case. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment ‘Scam’ Case: WBBPE Challenges Termination Order of 36,000 Primary Teachers in Higher Bench.

“I am fighting my own battle. I have been summoned so many times and I have faced questioning so many times. Obviously questions are there about the mode of functioning of the ethics committee. But I am sure that Moitra is capable of fighting her own battle,” Banerjee said.

