Guwahati, Jun 18 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met former Union Minister Bijoya Chakraborty at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment for various age-related problems.

'Visited GMCH to enquire about former MP Smt. Bijoya Chakraborty's health condition. Affable as ever, Bijoya Baideu was in high spirits and I hope she will get better soon," the Chief Minister posted on X.

He instructed the doctors to take 'all necessary care so that she recovers at the earliest."

The 85-year-old veteran BJP leader had served as the minister of state for water resources in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government from 1999-2004.

The Padma Shri awardee represented the Gauhati parliamentary constituency for three terms — the first from 1999-2004 and then for two consecutive terms from 2009 to 2019.

She was also a member of the Rajya Sabha as an Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) representative from 1986 to 1992.

