Guwahati, Jan 6 (PTI) Offering prayers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday alleged the 'security breach' during the PM's visit to Punjab on Wednesday was a "conspiracy" hatched by the Congress government in that state to eliminate him.

The senior BJP leader from North East said any repetition of such acts that pose a threat to Modi's life will not be tolerated by the party's 'karyakartas' (workers).

Speaking to reporters after joining a 'yajna' (prayer ritual) at Ugratara temple here, Sarma said, "I have prayed for 100 years of life for Modiji and also that good sense prevails on the Congress leadership."

"They cannot eliminate the prime minister in this way. The way they tried to murder Modiji has once again exposed the mentality of the party, ” he claimed.

In a "major security lapse", Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover as protesting farmers blocked the road in Ferozepur on Wednesday. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a planned rally. The Center blamed the Congress government in Punjab for the alleged security breach.

Alleging conspiracy on the part of the Congress in the incident, Sarma said, "It was the first time that a chief minister did not receive the PM at the airport. When the Congress's Manmohan Singh was PM, our BJP CMs had always welcomed him. "

"On Sonia Gandhi's and Rahul Gandhi's instructions, Punjab Congress had carried out the disgusting act," he alleged.

He also claimed that Punjab chief secretary and director general of police had left the PM's convoy midway, which was against laid down protocols.

Condemning the incident at Punjab, the CM said, "I would like to warn that repetition of such an incident will not be tolerated by BJP workers."

The chief minister was joined by the state BJP president, Bhabesh Kalita, among others at the Ugratara temple, while similar pujas and yajnas (prayer programs) were also organized elsewhere in the state.

