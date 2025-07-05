Guwahati, Jul 5 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday visited Baksa to review the progress of development work in the district, marking the third day of his tour to Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) areas of the state.

After chairing review meetings for Udalguri and Tamulpur districts over the last two days, Sarma held discussions focused on the status of five key welfare initiatives for Baksa.

The meeting, attended by BTR officials, department heads and senior officers of the state government, included a PowerPoint presentation assessing the implementation status and progress of Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom, Eti Koli Duti Paat, and the Ration Card schemes, an official release said.

The Orunodoi scheme had previously covered 46,998 beneficiaries in Baksa and Manas Assembly constituencies.

The new phase aims to expand coverage to 59,000 people, it added.

Sarma directed relevant departments to complete the requisite work within the prescribed timeline as the government intended to initiate benefit disbursement under the scheme in September.

He also directed that the final list of beneficiaries be uploaded by July-end.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, examining the number of applications received and the selection figures.

The implementation of 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme for Fatemabad and Dumuni Tea Estates in Baksa, which employ 3,700 workers, was examined with regard to Aadhaar enrolment, the completion of required documentation, and the progress of data uploads.

The chief minister also took stock of the advancement of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, noting that the third phase of the re-verification process has already been concluded in the district.

He directed that all remaining work under this scheme be completed within July.

Regarding the Ration Card scheme, Sarma said additional 4,000 people in Baksa and Manas constituencies would be newly brought under its ambit.

At present, 1,29,860 people in the district are availing benefits under the scheme.

The chief minister interacted with various organisations and people in during the visit, the release said.

