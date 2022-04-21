Guwahati, Apr 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday stressed on timely completion of projects and urged officials to set milestones and ensure regular monitoring.

Speaking at a programme to lay the foundation for different projects at Amingaon in Kamrup district, Sarma directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the projects in a time-bound manner within a period of 18 to 24 months.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone for a guest house-cum-yatri niwas and a project for the development of Saraighat Lake near the Deputy Commissioner's office at Amingaon, a press release said.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will implement the projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 43 crore and 5 crore respectively. Amingaon and its adjoining areas have witnessed tremendous growth in economic activities in recent times, with projects like AIIMS at Changsari and the bridge connecting Guwahati with north Guwahati, adding economic value to the area apart from changing its socio-economic landscape.

As a result of these development activities, there has been a significant rise in the number of visitors and tourists to the area, and once the AIIMS starts functioning, footfall is likely to increase, he said.

Keeping in view the new developments and to meet the growing demand, the state government has taken the initiative to construct the guest house-cum-yatri niwas, the chief minister said.

The project for the development of Saraighat Lake at Amingaon will create an extension of the existing park along Saraighat lake.

Along with the Alaboi War Memorial, work for which is expected to start from June, the Saraighat Lake and other sites of tourist interest will turn the area into an emerging tourism destination, he added.

Coinciding with the 400th birth anniversary celebration of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, Sarma said he had recently written letters to all chief ministers to incorporate a chapter on him in the school curriculum of their respective states.

At the same programme, Sarma also launched the distribution of financial assistance amounting to Rs 2 lakh to 114 registered tour operators and Rs 25,000 to 605 registered tourist guides under ‘Paryatan Sanjeevani Scheme' of the Tourism Department.

Sarma also launched a flagship scheme named ‘Setting up of Godown for storage of Paddy in Rural areas of Assam' under Chief Minister Samagra Gramya Unnayan Yojana (CMSGUY) being implemented by Assam Food and Civil Supply Corporation Limited (AFCSCL).

Sarma said the state government this year took an initiative to procure paddy from farmers at an MSP of Rs 1,940 per quintal through FCI.

