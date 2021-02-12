Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) Office bearers of Hindu Raksha Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Friday staged a protest at the Ghaziabad district headquarters demanding action against a man arrested for allegedly shooting dead two women last week, officials said.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey, officials said.

Bupendra Singh Tomar 'Pinki', who headed the group of agitators, told PTI that they have urged officials to book the culprits under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) for the deaths.

On the night of February 6, the incident took place at a house in Saraswati Vihar Colony under Masuri area of the district. Dolly (30) and neighbouring 18-year-old tutor Anshu were both taking tuition when they were allegedly shot dead by one Sonu, who has since been arrested.

Sonu, along with his friend Uma, came to Dolly's house on the night of February 6. Both Uma and Sonu were old acquaintances of Dolly's family, police said.

After a small chat along with tea, Sonu got up and held the entire family hostage at gunpoint. When the family members resisted, Sonu shot dead Dolly and tutor Anshu.

As the children resisted, he fired at them but the bullets apparently got jammed in the country-made pistol's barrel. He, then, picked up a kitchen-knife and screwdriver and stabbed the children.

Gauri (10), Meenakshi (7) and Dolly's son Rudra (5) were injured using the kitchen-knife and screwdriver even as valuables and cash were robbed from the place, according to the police. Sonu was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police near Dasna in which he sustained bullet injuries on his leg.

The motive behind the incident is not yet known and an investigation is still underway, police said.

The case should be put to trial by a fast-track court so that the accused gets convicted soon and his gun license should be withdrawn as well, the protesting group said on Friday.

Police protection must also be provided to the victim's family members, they said.

The demand for security to the victim's family and withdrawing arms license have been done immediately, DM Pandey said.

