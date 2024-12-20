Haridwar, Dec 20 (PTI) Controversial Dasna priest Yati Narasinghnand, who was stopped from holding a religious convention here on Friday, performed a mahayagya at Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara headquarters to pray for the "destruction" of those who stalled the programme and said the reason behind the misery of Hindus is that they do not have a country of their own.

A three-day Vishwa Dharma Sansad had been convened by the Dasna priest who is also the Mahamandaleshwar of Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara to condemn atrocities against the Hindus in Bangladesh from Thursday but the police intervened and had the tents uprooted from the venue.

However, Narasinghanand performed a mahayagya at Bhairav Ghat and offered a coconut for the destruction of the officers and their "political patrons" who were causing "disruption" to the religious convention.

A large number of seers from all over India attended the mahayagya and addressed the gathering, defying the administration which pasted a notice at the venue of Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara headquarters on Thursday, saying no religious assembly can be convened here.

Addressing his colleagues from all over the country, Yati Narasinghanand said, "The biggest reason for the misery of us Hindus is that we do not have a country of our own."

He said their main objective now will be the establishment of a Sanatan Vedic Nation which will have "no room for a single mosque, a single madrasa and a single jihadi".

"The Sanatan Vedic Nation will protect every Sanatani of the whole world in the same way as Israel protects every Jew," he said.

In his address, Shrimahant Raju Das of Ayodhya Hanuman Garhi expressed anger over the stopping of Vishwa Dharma Sansad by the "autocratic" officials and said this is the height of insult to Sanatan Dharma.

Entering the headquarters of Sripanchdashnam Juna Akhara and stalling the Vishwa Dharma Sansad shows that now Sanatan Dharma has become a subject of joke for the officials. Uttarakhand is Dev Bhoomi. The Chief Minister of this place, Pushkar Dhami, should take cognisance of this incident and take action against these "shameless officials", he said.

