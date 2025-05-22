Jaipur, May 22 (PTI) Hindustan Zinc on Thursday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the forest department of Rajasthan to develop and expand the Crocodile Conservation Reserve at Baghdara Nature Park in Udaipur.

This collaboration will see an investment of Rs 5 crore, focusing on the development of the park.

"The primary objective of this partnership is to enhance the natural habitat for crocodiles, implement water conservation measures and improve visitor infrastructure to promote sustainable eco-tourism," Hindustan Zinc said in a release.

Key areas of focus include the restoration of natural habitats through environmental initiatives like afforestation, construction of check dams and ponds as well as the creation of pedestrian pathways, shelters and educational displays.

Under the MoU, Hindustan Zinc will finance and oversee the development of essential infrastructure such as walking trails, visitor facilities and eco-friendly amenities to improve access to the nature park.

"By improving both the ecological value and accessibility of the reserve, the project aims to create a space that fosters both conservation and tourism, benefiting wildlife and the local economy alike," Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Limited and Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited, said.

