Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Hinjewadi minibus fire incident, which claimed four lives and injured six others, was a deliberate act of revenge by the driver, police said

Speaking to ANI, Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat said, that the bus driver deliberately set the vehicle ablaze as he harboured grievances against his colleagues and orchestrated the incident as an act of revenge.

"Bus driver deliberately set the vehicle ablaze, attempting to disguise it as an accident. Our investigations suggest that the bus driver harboured grievances against his colleagues and orchestrated the incident as an act of revenge. We are investigating where he got the chemicals. We have filed a case against the driver under the relevant sections (103 & 109) of BNS."

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the minibus caught fire in the Hinjewadi area. All passengers were employees of Vyoma Graphics company.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad Vishal Gaikwad said, "A call was received on 112 around 7:30 in the morning that a minibus had caught on fire in the Hinjawadi PS area, in which a few passengers have died and others have been severely injured. When the police reached the location, four people had died. Six people were shifted to a hospital for treatment. As per Prima Facie, the passengers, the driver, and the minibus were all from Vyoma Graphics company in Phase 1 and were going to the office for duty. As per Prima Facie, the fire happened due to a short circuit in the minibus."

All injured were hospitalized, while one critical patient was transferred to a specialty hospital in Pune.

"The four people who died in the fire were sitting at the back of the bus and could not exit the vehicle. Out of the six getting treated in an ICU, one is critical and has been shifted to a specialty hospital in Pune," he said. (ANI)

