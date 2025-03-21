Dibrugarh, March 21: The Assam government on Thursday decided that all shops and business establishments will be allowed to remain open 24 hours in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Silchar, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Addressing a press conference here after a cabinet meeting, CM Sarma said his council of ministers approved a policy allowing shops and business establishments, except liquor outlets, to operate 24 hours a day in the capital city and the two important towns of the state.

"In other towns, all shops will be allowed to remain open till 2 am, while the limit will be 11 pm in rural areas. However, the workers will work for a maximum of nine hours. So, there has to be three shifts if anyone wants to operate 24 hours," he added. This decision to allow shops to operate 24 hours will help small businesses and eventually lead to the generation of more jobs due to an increased number of shifts, CM Sarma stressed. Assam Government To Implement Unified Pension Scheme for Employees From April, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma During His Republic Day Speech in Dibrugarh.

The CM also said, "The Moran community people, who live in Arunachal Pradesh, will get permanent residency certificates from the Assam government if they apply. Presently, the Arunachal government is not providing it to them." Recently, a delegation of the Moran community submitted a memorandum highlighting their problems due to the absence of a PRC, he added. Himanta Biswa Sarma Says ‘Preliminary Probe Found Pakistani National ’Linked’ to Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Elizabeth Colburn Visited India 18 Times’.

CM Sarma said the cabinet has approved Rs 262 crore for the construction of roads in tea garden areas. "The state government will observe the birth centenary of ex-chief minister Golap Borbora who was the first non-Congress chief minister of Assam," CM Sarma stated. The cabinet also abolished the age limit for National Health Mission employees for applying for permanent jobs in the Health Department, he added. The government also decided to create the post of headmaster in elementary schools with 50 or more students, CM Sarma said.