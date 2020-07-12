Hisar (Haryana) [India], July 12 (ANI): Rishita from Narnaund in Hisar has topped Haryana Board Class 10 exam and has done it fabulously too by scoring 100 per cent.

While Rishita secured 500 out of 500, three of her school mates Uma, Kalpana and Sushil Narnaund took second place in the State with 499 marks each.

In a neck to neck finish two other students have also secured 498 marks to claim third ranks in the State in the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Rishita, who aspires to become a doctor credited her teachers and parents for her success.

"My parents and teachers motivated me a lot. I believe hard work is the key to success," Rishita told ANI.

The teenager says she used to study for seven to eight hours every day.

"I used to study for 7 to 8 hours. After coming from school, I used to take some rest and also help out in household work, then again I used to study till 10 pm in the night," she adds.

Rishita says she does not use social media and hence has no distractions.

The principal of the school, Dharampal Yadav termed this achievement of the students as a result of the hard work of the teachers, students and their parents.

"We never use help books in school. We teach our students from prescribed NCERT books," he said.

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSHE) had on Friday declared Class 10 Results 2020 on its official website. (ANI)

