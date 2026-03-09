Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 9(ANI): Punjab's Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur lauded the Budget presented in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, stating that it marks a historic step towards ensuring dignity and empowerment for every section of society, particularly women, the release said.

Kaur said that the Budget, presented under the leadership of Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann, brings several significant and transformative decisions aimed at strengthening the rights and status of women in Punjab.

Also Read | Manchester-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E 033 Returns to Delhi After Spending 7 Hours Mid-Air Due to Airspace Curbs in Middle East.

According to the PRO, Kaur said that the Budget, presented around the occasion of International Women's Day, is a major gift for the women of Punjab and will provide a new direction to their dignity and economic empowerment.

She emphasised that economic independence forms the strongest foundation for women's freedom and social respect.

Also Read | Air India AI171 Plane Crash Update: AAIB Final Report To Be out 'Very Soon', Says Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

The Minister said that Punjab has witnessed several difficult and painful phases throughout history, be it foreign invasions, the trauma of Partition, the period of terrorism, or the menace of drugs and in every era, women have endured the greatest suffering.

She said that although much of this pain is not fully recorded in history books, the struggles and emotions of Punjab's daughters continue to resonate through the state's folk songs and literature. She also referred to renowned Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam, who powerfully portrayed the pain and resilience of Punjab's women through her writings.

Kaur further said that for centuries, women have sacrificed their dreams to strengthen the foundations of families and society. Even today, many homemakers sustain households through small savings and tireless dedication, yet their invaluable contributions often remain unrecognised.

The Minister said that the "Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dhian Satikar Yojana", launched by Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister S Harpal Singh Cheema, is not merely a scheme but a significant initiative aimed at restoring women's dignity and strengthening their economic independence. She added that the decision to provide Rs 1,500 financial assistance to Scheduled Caste women is also an important step towards empowering the most vulnerable sections of society.

She further highlighted that welfare initiatives such as the "Meri Rasoi Scheme" are ensuring food security for nearly 40 lakh families, providing crucial support to poor and labouring households across the state.

Kaur said that the Budget has been designed keeping in mind not only women but also the welfare of senior citizens, Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers, mid-day meal workers and the labour class, ensuring inclusive development for every section of society.

She added that such people-centric decisions can only be taken by a government whose leadership understands the realities and struggles of the last person standing in the queue.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister S Harpal Singh Cheema, she said that the Budget will be remembered as a people-friendly and landmark budget for Punjab. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)