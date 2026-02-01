Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Sunday described the Union Budget 2026 as a historic and forward-looking document that strengthens Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat and gives fresh momentum to the development of Himachal Pradesh.

Bindal, along with Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, watched the live telecast of the Union Budget at the BJP state headquarters, Deepkamal, Chakkar, Shimla, in the presence of party office-bearers and workers.

Calling the budget more than just a financial statement, Bindal said it is a comprehensive roadmap for India's future.

"This budget is not merely a collection of figures, but a roadmap for the country's future, focusing on investment, employment generation, inclusive growth and social security," he said.

He added, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is achieving nearly 7 per cent growth with strong macro-economic stability. Self-reliance has become the core mantra of our economy."

Highlighting gains for Himachal Pradesh, Bindal said, "The state will receive Rs 13,949.9 crore as its share in central taxes, which will significantly boost development works, welfare schemes, education, healthcare and infrastructure."

He further noted, "Special attention has been given to hill states, with the announcement of Eco-Friendly Mountain Corridors for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir, which will strengthen tourism, connectivity and employment."

Bindal also highlighted sectoral initiatives, saying, "Initiatives like the Medical Tourism Hub, strengthening of the AYUSH sector, the Rs 10,000-crore Bio Pharma Shakti Project, enhanced MSME funding through TREDS, and a record Rs 12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure will open new opportunities for tourism, pharma, infrastructure and youth employment in the state."

Concluding his remarks, he said, "This budget is a decisive step towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat, a developed Himachal and a prosperous nation."

Presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a set of indirect tax measures in the Union Budget 2026-27, aimed at further simplifying the tariff structure, supporting domestic manufacturing, promoting export competitiveness, and correcting duty inversion.

A key element of the Budget proposals is the continued rationalisation of customs duty exemptions. To continue weeding out long-standing customs duty exemptions, she proposed removing certain exemptions for items manufactured in India or for which imports are negligible.

