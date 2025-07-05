Jamshedpur, Jul 5 (PTI) Historic work was being done by the Hemant Soren government in the education sector in Jharkhand, Education and Literacy Ramdas Soren said on Saturday.

Laying the foundation stone for the infrastructure development of the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Potka in East Singhbhum district, he said education was key to the overall development of the state and society.

"The state government was working on various projects to strengthen the basic infrastructure in the education sector. The government has decided to create a database of school students with the objective of tracking their progress," he said.

"The government is also providing Rs 15 lakh loan through the Guruji Credit Card scheme to help students study abroad," he said, noting that 130 students of the district have taken the benefit of the scheme.

The minister exuded confidence that the new schemes would bring in a qualitative change in the education sector of the state.

The infrastructure development work at the school has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 5.55 crore.

