Hapur (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) The history-sheeter who had been trying to extort Hapur Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma by placing multiple calls was arrested on Monday, police said.

A case was registered against the history-sheeter for allegedly trying to extort the SP and threatening to kill him, a police official said

The accused has been arrested from his native Bareilly district, Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Mishra said.

On Sunday, police said Saxena had on February 28 made a number of calls on the official phone numbers of the SP, and hurled casteist abuses at the police official as he tried to extort him and also threatened to kill him.

He also threatened to defame the SP's family on Facebook if he failed to pay extortion.

Based on the threats, a case was registered against Saxena and he was arrested from near Bareilly-Nainital highway in Bareilly by the Hapur police.

The police said cases relating to extortion, issuing threats, rape and under the IT Act are registered against the history-sheeter in Rampur, Bareilly and Moradabad.

Police said Saxena seems to be indulging in the criminal act as Verma had initiated action against him when he was the SP of Bareilly.

