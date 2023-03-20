Mumbai, March 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Odisha, a woman was allegedly eaten by a Royal Bengal Tiger (RBT) in the Nuapada district. Police officials said that the incident took place on Sunday night in Jalmadei village, which is located in the state's Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary. The deceased has been identified as Sanamti Barik.

According to a report in the Times of India, the deceased woman had gone to fetch firewood from the forest when the incident took place. Villagers said that the big cat was hiding in a bush and allegedly pounced upon the woman before killing it. After the incident came to light, forest officials confirmed that the woman was indeed killed by RBT after observing the killing pattern and pugmarks. Karnataka Tiger Attack: Fear Grips Region After ‘Maneater’ Tiger Kills 10-Year-Old Boy, His Grandfather in Kodagu.

Since 2018, the Sunabeda sanctuary had not witnessed the presence of tigers in the area even though the 2016 and 2018 census said that there were four tigers including three males. "The villagers also saw him taking the woman by her neck. The soft tissues (hip and thigh region) have been missing suggesting that it is only RBT that has eaten the soft parts," said DRO Shiba Khamari.

Khamari also said that if the woman would have been attacked by a leopard then it would not have eaten such a huge part of the body. She confirmed that the pugmarks of the big cat were of the RBT. Khamari also said that she was unsure if the big cat is a resident of Sunabeda or if it came from the neighbouring Chhattisgarh habitat. Tigress Sundari Allegedly Kills a Man in Odisha, Later Attacks Journalist Who Went to Cover The Incident.

Meanwhile, forest officials have raised an alert and advised people to not venture into the forest area post-evening. The Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary is a proposed tiger reserve that is located close to Chhattisgarh's Udanti Tiger Reserve.

