New Delhi, March 20: India has asked the UK to quickly arrest and prosecute those involved in pulling down the Indian flag at its mission in London on Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Monday.

Kwatra said that India lodged a strong protest and clearly indicated to the British authorities the need for putting up adequate security at the Indian high commission. The national flag at the Indian high commission was pulled down during a protest by pro-Khalistan activists. India's Befitting Reply To Khalistanis: Tricolour Flying High at Indian High Commission in London, Officials Put Up Bigger Tiranga After Khalistani Elements Tried To Vandalise National Flag in UK (Watch Video).

Watch Video: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra UK To Quickly Arrest and Prosecute Those Involved in Pulling Down the Indian Flag

Foreign secretary, Vinay Kwatra condems the attack on Indian High Commission in the UK, says have indicated to the British authorities for the need of better security at the building. Reports @urvashikhona pic.twitter.com/YLXIuitdMT — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) March 20, 2023

Following the incident, India summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi and demanded an explanation over complete "absence of security" at the mission. Indian High Commission in London Vandalised: Man Arrested in Connection With Vandalism by Pro-Khalistani Groups, Mayor Sadiq Khan Condemns Incident.

Kwatra, replying to a question at a media briefing, said the British deputy high commissioner was summoned and India demanded that the culprits and perpetrators of what happened in London on Sunday be quickly "arrested and prosecuted".

The foreign secretary referred to a statement issued on Sunday night by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the matter. He, however, did not respond to a query on reports of pro-Khalistan protesters attacking the Indian Consulate in San Francisco.