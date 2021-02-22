Nagpur, Feb 22 (PTI) A history-sheeter was killed by four unidentified persons in Sonegaon area of Nagpur on Monday evening, police said.

Nilesh Naidu had been released from jail on bail just three days ago, an official said.

"He is a history-sheeter and was killed by four people with sharp weapons. We have detained three people and further probe is underway," he added.

