Chirang (Assam) [India], July 20 (ANI): Police in Chirang recovered one HK-33 rifle with ammunition under Assam's Bijni Police Station on Sunday.

"In a blow to the anti-nationals in Bodoland Territorial Area District (BTAD), over the last few days we have recovered five AK-47s, two AK-56 and two HK-33 rifles along with one M20 and three 9mm pistols," Assam Police said.

Assam Police said that over the last few days, similar ammunition was found around the same area. (ANI)

