Dehradun, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the 2024-25 Budget tabled in the assembly is "holistic, inclusive, balanced and development-oriented".

It is dedicated to the poor, youth, women and farmers who have been described as the four pillars of developed India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said.

The size of the Budget of Rs 89,230 crore for 2024-25 is 15.27 per cent more than last year's, he said.

The Budget makes a provision of Rs 5,658 crore for the welfare of the poor, the Chief Minister said.

It includes Rs 93 crore for housing for the poor, Rs 600 crore for foodgrain supply and Rs 55 crore for free gas refill, he said.

A total provision of Rs 1,679 crore has been made for youth welfare, technical education and higher education, the chief minister said, adding, this includes Rs 250 crore for organising national games.

Provision has also been made in the Budget for the Chief Minister Minority Meritorious Girls' Promotion Scheme.

Attention has also been given to creating employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

The budgetary allocation for farmers has also been increased, making a provision of Rs 2,415 for the sector. Special attention has been given to Deendayal Upadhyaya Cooperative Farmers' Welfare Scheme, Mission Apple, Farmer Pension, Chief Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana, he said.

A provision of about Rs 14,538 crore has been kept for the gender budget for 2024-25.

Provisions have been made in Nanda Gaura, Chief Minister Mahalaxmi Yojana, Chief Minister Vatsalya Yojana, Ganga Cow Mahila Dairy Development Scheme etc., he said.

The Chief Minister said the economic growth rate of Uttarakhand has been 7.63 per cent in the year 2022-23, which is higher than the national average. The same economic growth rate is expected in 2023-24 also, he said.

The Chief Minister said the state's per capita income has also increased by 12 per cent. Per capita income in 2023-24 was more than Rs 2.60 lakh, he said.

According to the Multidimensional Poverty Index released by NITI Aayog, more than 9.17 lakh people of the state have come out of the poverty line.

