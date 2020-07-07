Noida (UP), Jul 7 (PTI) Two women, one of them a home guard, were found dead at their homes in Noida in separate incidents, both of them suspected to be suicides, police said on Tuesday.

The body of the 29-year-old home guard, a volunteer paramilitary force functioning as an auxiliary to the state police, was found hanging at her residence in Morna village, the police said.

Locals had alerted the police about the woman, who was married for 12 years, around 8.30 pm on Monday, an official from the local Sector 24 police station said.

“She was rushed to a government hospital in Nithari but was declared dead. Her death appears to be a suicide case,” the official said.

In the second incident, a 24-year-old woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her home in Sector 45's Sadarpur at around 5 pm on Monday.

Her husband works as a daily wage earner in the city and the couple belonged to Bihar, an official from the local Sector 39 police station said.

The reason behind the suspected suicides was yet to be known, according to police.

The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post mortem, they added. PTI KIS

