Noida, Apr 19 (PTI) Seeking votes for INDIA bloc's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha poll candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav Friday touched upon pressing issues of homebuyers, builders and farmers in an election rally in western Uttar Pradesh.

The former chief minister strongly raised the issues of farmers, who have been protesting on and off for compensation against their land acquired by government agencies and local authorities for the airport here.

The rally was held at Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr. Sikandrabad and Khurja areas of Bulandshahr fall in Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on April 26.

"Here, we have problems of farmers' problems who do not get compensation at market rates. Government officers create such problems that our farmers are unable to get their compensation, the facilities they should get for urban housing or the facilities they should get for a plot," Yadav said.

He said when the Samajwadi Party was in power, it heard every issue of farmers, supported the community and also helped them by increasing their compensation.

"We assure you that whenever socialists come to power, we will work to provide fair compensation to our farmers for their land and give them their legal rights," Yadav said.

"This government (BJP) was saying that we will get flats built and get them completed. The problem is that lakhs of flats are visible today, but not being registered. The homebuyer is worried and the builder is also worried. The farmer who give the land is also unhappy. This government has confused everyone, put everyone in trouble," he claimed.

Yadav, who served as the chief minister from 2012 to 2017, said whatever development was taking place at that time was due to his government's efforts.

"The metro was built by the socialists, not by them (BJP). Be it the metro connecting Delhi, or the metro connecting Noida to Greater Noida. If anyone did the work of building it, it was the socialist people who did it," he said.

"Not only this, it was the Samajwadi Party government which brought investment on a large scale here. Be it Samsung or other mobile companies, if anyone had allotted land to them, it was the Samajwadi Party which gave them land to set up factories," he added.

The SP president promised the youth that if his party comes to power, it will make special arrangements or arrange for special training to ensure jobs for them and "respectable employment".

He also slammed the BJP government at the Centre and in the state, without naming any leaders.

"There are the people of Delhi. Sometimes they talk big. Talk about many big things, such big things that you cannot even imagine. If the people of Delhi are talking big then the people of Lucknow are also not behind," he said.

"Those who are talking about (checking) corruption and criminals, if you take out the figures of the last 10 years (you will know)... we know that big warehouses have been built here. Similarly, the BJP has become the warehouse of all the corrupt, the criminals. If all these are getting a place anywhere then it is in BJP. The BJP has no other work," Yadav alleged.

Seeking support for Nagar, he asked the gathering of thousands if the Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma did any work in his two terms to improve the future of the people.

"What is the benefit of electing such an MP? When such a big INDIA alliance has been formed, will you help our doctor (Nagar) or not?," he asked the crowd, appealing for the candidate's victory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)