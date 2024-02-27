Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A man, honey-trapped by a Pakistani agent, was nabbed on Tuesday in Rajasthan's Bikaner for allegedly sharing sensitive military information, an official said.

The joint operation was conducted by the military intelligence and the Rajasthan Police intelligence.

Additional Director General of Police Intelligence Sanjay Agrawal said Vikram Singh (31), a resident of the Bas Nivasi village in the Lakhasar area of the Dungargarh tehsil was arrested for allegedly being involved in espionage activities.

Singh was allegedly in constant touch with Pakistani undercover handlers via social media channels. The intelligence team in Jaipur kept a close watch on Singh's activities and found that he was honey-trapped by a female Pakistani agent, Anita, through social media for about a year, said ADG Agrawal.

The accused, who has been running a canteen in the Army area of Mahajan, Bikaner, was allegedly sharing sensitive information such as photographs, locations of restricted areas, videos, and strategic military information about units and officers to the Pakistani agent, the ADG said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act, 1923, and a probe is underway, said an official.

