Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 15 (ANI): In a remarkable display of patriotism, the Krishna Janambhoomi temple in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, has unveiled a board to honour the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces for their success in "Operation Sindoor" on the occasion of 79th Independence Day.

This operation was a significant cross-border strike that showcased the military's prowess and strategic capabilities. The display of the board at the Krishna Janambhoomi temple highlights the intersection of patriotism and faith in Indian culture. It reflects the deep respect and admiration for the armed forces and their role in safeguarding the country. This gesture is a powerful way to acknowledge the military's contributions and reinforce national pride.

On the eve of Janmashtmi, the devotees, in a heartfelt display of reverence, carry 'Poshak'--the decorative attire for Lord Krishna--over their heads inside the Krishna Janmsthan premises.

At Krishna Janmsthan Temple on the eve of Janmashtami, Ruchi Saxena, a devotee, said to ANI, "A day before Janmashtami, a Shobha Yatra of 'Thakurji' is taken out here. Poshaks are offered with a bow, which these children bring for us from Mahakal. It is a matter of great fortune for us that we carry 'Thakurji's' Poshak with our own hands."

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami across the state with a series of cultural programmes.

The hotels in the state have been urged to reflect the Janmashatami theme in their premises, similar to how they do during the Christmas festival.

Cultural Advisor to the Chief Minister, Shriram Tiwari, clarified that there are no orders, and hotels can do so voluntarily.

"The Chief Minister's view has been centred on development from heritage, and his first address in the state assembly after becoming the CM was about 'Shree Krishna Pathey'. Therefore, on the occasion of Janmashtami this year, we are providing detailed information about it. Last year too, we organised various initiatives in view of Gita Jayanti," Tiwari told ANI.

He said funds are being provided to over 3200 temples across the state for decoration and other programmes.

"The state culture department, along with Shri Krishna Pathey Trust, Directorate of Culture and Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, will organise over 150 activities at around 100 prominent places across the state. Over 1,000 artists across India and Madhya Pradesh would participate in it," he said.

Tiwari said Balram Jayanti is on August 14, and activities and exhibitions related to farming and farmers will be held across the state. He stated that no separate order has been issued to celebrate the festival in schools and colleges.

Tiwari said hotels are being encouraged to hold the Dahi-handi event. "Our festivals should be showcased. The participation is voluntary," he said. (ANI)

