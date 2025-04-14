New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra on Monday said anyone indulging in wrongdoings should be arrested, as he hoped for questioning of businessman Gautam Adani.

Asked about the arrest of fugitive Mehul Choksi in Belgium, Vadra said, "Any person who does wrong should be arrested. I hope Adani ji is also questioned, on what the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi asks in the Parliament."

Also Read | 'No Links With the NDA': Pashupati Kumar Paras Says His RLJP No Longer Part of BJP-Led Alliance (Watch Video).

Asked about when he would enter Parliament, the businessman, who is married to Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, said he would when the Congress needs him to.

Vadra has been nurturing political ambitions and has often talked about entering politics.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Basic Salary Will Increase if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86?.

"I always wanted Priyanka to be in the Parliament and she is now there and an MP. She is raising the people's concerns and what the BJP government does not want to be raised. She understands people's issues and raises them in Parliament. When no one speaks about farmers' agitation and no one hears them out, Rahul and Priyanka raise their issues in Parliament," he said.

"People love me and always ask about me going to Parliament, let us see But, I will be working hard. When the Congress would require me and when I receive the blessings of my family, I would also be in Parliament," Vadra said.

One should not contest elections only to win, but to speak about people's issues.

Ahead of his birthday, Vadra also visited the Blind Relief Association and spent some time with visually impaired children.

"So I learn from them and they have really helped me in my life. Celebrating days before my birthday and getting their respect and appreciation and smiles, means everything to me. It's the best gift for me," Vadra said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)