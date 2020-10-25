Hoshiarpur, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora on Saturday met the family of the six-year-old girl who was allegedly raped, killed and then set on fire in Hoshiarpur.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved family, Arora reiterated the resolve of the state government for exemplary punishment to perpetrators of the heinous crime.

The minister assured that the Punjab Police has expedited its investigation so that the case could be put on fast track to ensure justice to the victim's family at the earliest.

Arora announced that the state government will provide a five-marla plot to the family besides helping them in the construction of their own house.

Arora also announced to give a Rs 2.50-lakh fixed deposit from his own pocket in the name of five other daughters of the bereaved parents.

The minister said he will give the amount from his personal funds, which will be deposited in a bank in the name of girls.

The half-burnt body of the victim was found at a house in a Tanda village of Hoshiarpur on Wednesday.

Gurpreet Singh and his grandfather Surjit Singh were arrested on charges of murder and rape, police had said on Thursday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday had directed Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta to ensure proper investigation into the incident.

