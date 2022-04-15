Chandigarh, Apr 15 (PTI) Hot weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Haryana while there was a slight fall in mercury in neighbouring Punjab on Friday.

Gurugram and Narnaul in Haryana sizzled as the maximum temperatures settled at 41.4 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius while Sirsa recorded a high of 40.6 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological department's weather report said.

Among other places in the state, Ambala recorded a high of 37.8 degrees Celsius, while Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius. Rohtak's maximum settled at 40 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a day after parts of Punjab received light rain, the maximum temperature settled well below the 40-degrees Celsius mark at most places in the state on Friday.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius, while Ludhiana's high settled at 37.2 degrees Celsius.

Patiala recorded a high of 38.8 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar's maximum settled at 36.9 degrees Celsius. Pathankot recorded a high of 37.9 degrees Celsius and Mohali's maximum settled at 37.3 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.1 degrees Celsius, a slight fall as compared to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Met office said, "A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from April 19".

Strong surface winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely to prevail over south Punjab and south Haryana until Saturday, it added.

