New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Eight people were injured early Monday when a house collapsed in West Delhi's Nangloi area following an LPG cylinder blast, officials said.

The Delhi Fire Service was informed around 5.15 am.

Eight people were rescued by the fire personnel and rushed to a hospital with the help of public and police, an official said.

In a separate incident, a house collapsed in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area around 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Fire officials said the house was situated opposite a metro pillar in Tagore Garden and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported in the incident.

