Jodhpur, Jun 26 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP of resorting to political horse-trading and toppling elected state governments, and asked how the democracy could survive in such a situation.

Gehlot, who was on a five-day visit to Jodhpur, reiterated his allegation that the BJP unsuccessfully attempted to topple the Rajasthan government during his tenure.

"?They changed the governments in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra but failed in Rajasthan. They distributed money to our party members. I have proof of it," said Gehlot, pinning three Central cabinet ministers -- Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat -- behind the conspiracy.

"?If democracy collapses today, what will happen to this country? They have resorted to political horse-trading and toppling elected governments, how will democracy sustain in such a case? Ironically, they also celebrate the Constitution Day," Gehlot said.

Admitting that mistakes were committed during the Emergency, the former chief minister said that it had some positive outcomes nevertheless, such as control on corruption and adulteration.

"?That was a declared Emergency. But today, there is a kind of undeclared Emergency. Journalists, litterateurs and writers are being sent to jails. We don't know how many of them are in jail today. The govenment hide the numbers," Gehlot alleged.

Citing the casualties during the Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh early this year, Gehlot said that the official death figure was 35 but the media pegged it at 85 with proof.

"?What can we expect from a government that hides the figures? They should be ashamed of celebrating the Constitution Day," Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma was also on a one-day visit to Jodhpur on Thursday.

Sharma attended the convocation ceremony of IIT Jodhpur as a chief guest. Later, he attended an event to felicitate the "Democracy Fighters" on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said that the Congress does not hesitate to challenge the Constitution whenever they feel threatened.

